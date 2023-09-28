‘Mat yaad dilao...’: Shah Rukh Khan has THIS epic response as fan reminds him of Zero amid Jawan success

Shah Rukh Khan is a self-made actor who slowly made his way into the hearts of millions of fans with his acting skills. In his career spanning more than 3 decades, he has given many blockbuster hit films. However, there were also some that didn’t do well at the box office. Recently, SRK was interacting with his fans and well-wishers on X (formerly Twitter) where he gave a witty response to a user. His reply also has a reference to his 2018 film Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan gives epic response to user

As customary, almost every day, Shah Rukh Khan takes out time from his busy schedule and interacts with his admirers on X. The Pathaan actor conducts his patent #AskSRK session and responds to the queries and funny questions of the users on the microblogging site. He also gives a shoutout to them and spreads love and laughter with his self-deprecating humor. On September 27, SRK tweeted that he’s been away shooting but his call time is a little later. Since he had some time in hand, he decided to do a quick #AskSRK session. The moment his fans saw that he was up to answer their questions, they started flooding him with queries, visuals, and anecdotes.

During the session, a user told the King of Romance, “Sir 1000 crores have 10 zeroes...i realised after box-office collection of #Jawan @iamsrk #AskSRK have u?”

The actor didn’t take much time in responding to the person’s statement. Channeling his witty self, SRK retweeted his post and penned, “Yaar yeh Zero Zero mat yaad dilao abhi….ha ha.”

Shah Rukh was actually referring to his film Zero which he acted in a couple of years ago alongside actress Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R. Madhavan, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub. Even though the movie received a couple of awards and was opened to mixed reviews, it failed to become a box-office success. This is probably why King Khan doesn’t want to remember Zero.

Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After enjoying the success of Pathaan and Jawan this year, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his social comedy movie Dunki post making a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

