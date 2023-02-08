'Matchmaker' Karan Johar spotted at Jaisalmer Airport after attending Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding
After attending Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s wedding in Jaisalmer, Karan Johar is heading back to Mumbai, and was spotted at Jaisalmer Airport this morning.
Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth Malhotra in the 2012 film Student Of The Year, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram yesterday after he celebrated Sidharth and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. The filmmaker was among the close friends who were invited to Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. Reports on the Internet stated that Karan Johar danced to Kaala Chashma at the couple’s sangeet ceremony. He was also seen in a shimmery outfit in pictures from Suryagarh Palace that surfaced after Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot. Now, a day after attending Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding, Karan Johar is heading back. He was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport this morning.
Karan Johar clicked at Jaisalmer Airport post Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding
Karan Johar was spotted by the paparazzi as he arrived at Jaisalmer airport. He got out of the car and quickly headed toward the gates of the airport. He donned an oversized black Balenciaga shirt, over which he layered a grey denim jacket. He paired it with grey and black baggy jeans, and was seen wearing quirky sunglasses. KJo completed the casual airport look with white sneakers. Take a look at his pictures!
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architec...Read more