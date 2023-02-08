'Matchmaker' Karan Johar spotted at Jaisalmer Airport after attending Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding

Karan Johar, who launched Sidharth Malhotra in the 2012 film Student Of The Year, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram yesterday after he celebrated Sidharth and Kiara Advani’s wedding in Jaisalmer. The filmmaker was among the close friends who were invited to Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding. Reports on the Internet stated that Karan Johar danced to Kaala Chashma at the couple’s sangeet ceremony. He was also seen in a shimmery outfit in pictures from Suryagarh Palace that surfaced after Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot. Now, a day after attending Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding, Karan Johar is heading back. He was spotted at the Jaisalmer airport this morning.

