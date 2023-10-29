Matthew Perry death: Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone mourn demise of Friends actor

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Actor Matthew Perry, renowned for his portrayal of Chandler Bing in the popular American sitcom Friends, had an unfortunate demise on October 28. He died at the age of 54. The late actor also featured in films such as The Whole Nine Yards, 17 Again, and Fools Rush In, and made a memorable appearance in Friends: The Reunion alongside other stars of the show in 2021. The demise of the beloved actor not only broke the hearts of the Hollywood industry but condolences poured in from Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and others mourn demise of Matthew Perry

Taking to her Instagram Stories a while ago, Alia Bhatt shared a picture of the late Matthew Perry and wrote, "It'll never be the same." Have a look:

Deepika Padukone who is also speechless like others at the demise of Perry, shared a picture of the late actor on her Instagram Stories.

Sharing a picture of the Friends actor, Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "Friends has been one of my favorite shows and Matthew Perry, the actor who never failed to make me laugh. So saddened by the news of his passing. He brought light in everybody's life while he was fighting his own demons. Rest in peace my "Friend",

Earlier, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and several other Bollywood celebrities mourned the loss of Matthew Perry.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Matthew Perry was discovered dead on Saturday in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence, as informed by law enforcement sources.

As per the portal, Warner Bros. TV, the producers of Friends said in a statement, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

Rest in peace Matthew Perry!

