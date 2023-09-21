Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer Launch Event: Salman Khan says THIS as he hints at doing Punjabi films in future

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan graced the trailer launch event of Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan. The event took place today, September 21 in Mumbai. Apart from Salman, the film's stars Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, and Karamjit Anmol were present. During the trailer launch event, Bollywood's Bhaijaan who showed his support for the film was asked if he is interested in doing Punjabi films in the near future. Read on to know what Salman said.

Salman Khan said THIS when asked if he was ready to do Punjabi films

During the trailer launch event of the much-anticipated Punjabi movie Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Salman Khan was asked about his desire to do Punjabi films. The media asked, "Salman Sir, ek waqt tha jab Hindi cinema ke superstars right from Dharmendra Ji, Amitabh Ji they all have worked in Punjabi films. Toh Sir Punjabi cinema doing so big can we expect you to be a part of some big films as well?"

Without giving it much thought, Salman said, "1000%. Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Marathi everything that has to be global."

In an interview with ANI, Gippy opened up on receiving support from Salman Khan and the entertainment industry. He said, "I think the artists here have supported us a lot whenever we have come here with our Punjabi films. Big artists come to our trailer launch, what can be better than that?"

Trailer of Maujaan Hi Maujaan

The trailer of the movie is fun and lively and brings a new journey of laughter with a unique story of three brothers who are mute, deaf, and blind. The story of the film revolves around their sister Hasneen Brar. She is getting married to a man of her choice but the story takes a comical turn when the groom says that his father dislikes specially-disabled people.

Directed by the prolific Smeep Kang and produced by Amardeep Grewal, Maujaan Hi Maujaan is set to release on October 20. The combination of Gippy Grewal's acting prowess, Karamjit Anmol's impeccable comic timing, and Binnu Dhillon's charm are expected to be a treat for audiences of all ages.

