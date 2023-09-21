Maujaan Hi Maujaan Trailer Launch: Salman Khan says THIS on box office predictions not working for his movies

The trailer launch of the Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan starring Gippy Grewal, Binnu Dhillon, Karamjit Anmol, and Tanu Grewal took place today in Mumbai and the event was graced by the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with the entire cast of the film. Salman Khan believes that it's time to set new standards because the achievements of the past are no longer relevant. Salman, who has a history of breaking box office records for more than ten years, thinks that the once highly-prized “Rs 100 crore” club is no longer important.

Salman Khan believes the Rs 100 crore club is going to be the “rock bottom” now

During the trailer launch of the upcoming Punjabi film, Maujaan Hi Maujaan, starring Gippy Grewal in the main role, Salman Khan mentioned how Punjabi films are achieving great success. He expressed that movies are continually setting higher standards as time goes by. He also mentioned that considering how movies in various industries are making a lot of money, the current standard for success in every film industry is reaching “Rs 400-500-600 crore plus”. He said, “I feel this 100 CR mark is going to be a rock button now. Every film industry is doing well now. Even Marathi films are doing good numbers right now. Everyone is going to the theatres now. The button mark should be 1000 cr now.”

Salman Khan jokes about his predictions of box office numbers not working on his films

Gippy Grewal's last movie, Carry on Jatta 3, set new records in the Punjabi film industry by earning more than Rs 100 crore globally. Speaking about Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Gippy expressed he hopes that the film will perform well at the box office, especially since Salman is also anticipating its success. He said, “Salman sir sath hai toh hamara target 200 cr hoga iss par (Since Salman sir is with us, our target for this will be Rs 200 crores)."

In response to this, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor joked and said, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe (Don't go by what I say, buddy, because my own predictions aren't working for my movies).”

Maujaan Hi Maujaan is all set to release on October 20, this year.

