'May God rescue...': Pooja Bhatt shuts user who makes hateful comment against father Mahesh Bhatt with grace

Pooja Bhatt who was one of the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 recently shut down an Instagram user who made hateful comments about her father-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The user also trolled her. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, September 2, Pooja shared a photo of herself standing next to a bookcase.

Pooja Bhatt responds to user who makes hateful comment against father Mahesh Bhatt

On September 2, Pooja Bhatt shared a picture of herself standing next to a bookcase. She wore a black T-shirt with a photo of an elephant printed on a post. The caption read, "Free Joymala". She captioned the post, "Have a greater appreciation for freedom post my stint in the #BiggBosOTT2 house. Implore the powers that be to please come together & use their collective might to free Joymala."

A netizen made a hateful comment about Mahesh Bhatt and wrote in the comment section, “Your father is telling tales of stark naked Parveen Babi ran after him in dark night. To please his ego. Are you sure Mahesh Bhatt never used your body to satisfy his ego? What an irony ohh God. People can use someone's innocent feelings to please their egos and mights. And then move freely around calling themselves sons of God.”

Shutting down the netizen with grace, Pooja commented, "May God bless you and rescue you from the blind hate that you choose to spew. Wish you the best." Have a look:

A fan of Pooja commented, “Ignore such negative comments mam we all love you.” "You are an inspiration to many people … keep handling things like a queen," said an Instagram user.

Recently, Pooja was seen in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. After qualifying for the finale alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhruve, and Abhishek Malhan, Pooja was out of the winning race.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt AVOIDS question related to daughter Pooja Bhatt but answers about Alia; Why?