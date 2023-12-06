'Maybe I’ll still come back': Bobby Deol on fan theories of his character being resurrected in Animal sequel

Bobby Deol is currently receiving a lot of praise and appreciation for his short yet pivotal role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. The actor played the role of a villain and won the hearts of fans with his acting skills. He is all over social media not just because of his popular entry song but also his expressions gained a lot of praise. Fans couldn't get enough of him in the film and they made interesting theories of his character getting resurrected in the sequel, Animal Park. In a recent interview, Bobby reacted to the fan theories.

Bobby Deol opens up on fan theories about his character in Animal sequel

In a new interview with News18, Bobby Deol was asked if he was aware of the fan theories about his character getting back in Animal sequel. Even though Bobby’s character dies at the end of the film, fans are coming up with theories that can lead to his character being resurrected in the sequel, or the possibility of him casting in a spin-off.

He said that if Ranbir Kapoor's character can come back after getting his heart replaced, his character could come back too. In one of the fan theories, Bobby might have a twin.

Bobby said that people have already made up that his character has twins in the end. "So they think I might have a twin. Or maybe they just bring me back. Ranbir’s heart was replaced so even if my throat is cut, maybe I’ll still come back. So all these kinds of theories are coming out,” he said.

Advertisement

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he was asked whether he wished for a bigger screen time or not in Animal. When the actor visited the Gaiety Galaxy theater, a fan asked him about his screen time and Bobby said he wished he had a bigger screen time. Reacting to the same, Animal star said, "They asked me that. They asked me do I wish I had bigger screen time and I said I wish I had a bigger screen time."

He further added, "But I knew I got an opportunity that I've got 15 days and I'm working with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, I know it's gonna be amazing and that's what I said. Not because I said I wanna bigger screen time. I said it because they asked me that question.Ulta padh gaya mujhpe abhi. Yehi hota hai. (It bounced back on me. It happens)."

Meanwhile, Animal was released on December 1, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS