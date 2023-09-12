'Maybe they think...': Nana Patekar BREAKS silence over not being part of Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle

There are no two ways that this is probably the right time when highly-anticipated films are hitting the big screens. From Pathaan, and Gadar 2 to Dream Girl 2, most of the film releases have minted good collections at the box office. Now amongst several releases and announcements, the one which has piqued everyone’s interest is the threequel to the superhit franchise, Welcome. Just a couple of days later, the makers announced Part 3 of the film being named, Welcome To The Jungle. Amongst the cast, fans were quite surprised to see the absence of their favorite character, Uday Shetty played by Nana Patekar from the film. Recently, the veteran actor shared his viewpoint on not being a part of the film.

Nana Patekar reacts to his absence from Welcome To The Jungle

Days after the film announcement of the third part of the Welcome franchise, fans were taken aback to see that Uday Shetty and Majnu played by Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are no longer a part of the franchise as they’ve been replaced by the Munnabhai duo, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi. Recently, Nana Patekar reacted to not being cast for the film during the trailer launch of his upcoming film, The Vaccine War. The actor stated, “Maybe I have become too old and jaded and that’s why they didn’t cast me for Welcome 3. Maybe, the makers of The Vaccine War don’t feel the same about me and that’s why they have roped me in. It’s that simple," he said.

About Welcome To The Jungle

Anees Bazmee in the year 2007 made everyone laugh out loud with the first outing, Welcome starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif along with Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, Feroz Khan, Paresh Rawal, Mallika Sherawat, and others in pivotal roles. The film was a commercial success at the box office.

Nearly eight years later, in 2015, the team once again released the sequel, Welcome Back under Anees Bazmee's direction. The film starred Shruti Hassan, Naseeruddin Shah, Ankita Shrivastava, Paresh Rawal, and others. The sequel also received rave reviews for the film.

Now once again, the makers have announced the third outing, Welcome To The Jungle. However, this time Ahmed Khan will be donning a director’s hat. The film is written by Farhad Samji to be jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz A. Nadiadwallah

The ensemble cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani & Vrihi Kodvara amongst others.

The film is scheduled to hit the big screens next year on December 20, 2024.