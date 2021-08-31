Mayday: Ajay Devgn travels to Russia for recce, last leg shoot to begin with Rakul Preet Singh in October?

Actor-director is busy prepping for his aviation thriller Mayday's final leg of shoot and for the same, he has reportedly headed to Russia. Previously, the film that stars Ajay, Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead has been shot in Mumbai as well as Hyderabad. However, now as per a daily's report, the actor is scouting for locations for final schedule of shoot in Russia with a lean crew. The report also claimed that the final leg of the shoot will start in Mid-October. Previously, the Russia schedule was to be shot in Doha. But, plans had to be changed due to security and travel restrictions.

As per Mid-Day, Ajay headed to Russia with a few of his crew members to finalise the locations for the final leg of the shoot. The report also claimed that Ajay and his crew would look for locations for the next 45 days and also prepare for the shoot. Reportedly, the 8-day final leg shoot will be shot at one of the 5 airports in Russia with Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh and Boman Irani. Not just this, the report claimed that the actor-director is strict about COVID 19 norms onset and only fully vaccinated crew has travelled to Russia with him.

A source told the daily, "After they finalise the locations, they will take about 45 days to prep for the schedule. Post that, Ajay, Rakul Preet, Boman Irani, writer Sandeep Kewlani and the core unit will fly down to Moscow in mid-October for the eight-day shoot. Some crucial airport scenes will be canned at one of the five airports in the city."

A while back, when Ajay and Amitabh Bachchan were filming in the city, they were caught in the frame by the paparazzi and photos surfaced on social media. Since then, fans have been excited about the aviation thriller. The film is reportedly inspired by an incident that took place back in 2015 when a flight from a Middle-Eastern country had to be diverted to Thiruvananthapuram and it had a close shave.

