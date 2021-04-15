M&E body writes letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray urging financial relief & post production work to continue

The Movie and Entertainment body comprising of all the craft unions, broadcasters and producer bodies have written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The letter came in the wake of the lockdown that has been enforced in Maharashtra till 30 April restricting non-essential movement. The M&E body urged CM Thackeray to grant financial relief to set workers, technicians and background actors.

Not just that, the letter also stated that sets which are already being built in Mumbai, which is the hub for film shoots, must continue as huge losses may be incurred otherwise. "We hereby express our wholehearted support to Break the Chain-2 guidelines and fondly hope that your initiative will definitely be successful. We have intimated all the stakeholders in the industry to follow your guidelines in true spirit and ensure that the spread of Corona is restricted totally. Accordingly, M&E industry will be closed for the next 15 days," a part of the letter read.

The letter also put in place a few recommendations for the industry which included continuance of post production work in studios, set building, financial relief and vaccines at two major locations in Mumbai -- Film City in Goregaon and Mira Road. Read the M&E's recommendations in their letter to CM Thackeray below:

1. The post-production work which is done in a studio facility in a closed environment be allowed to function, so that the already shot portions of the content are edited and completed for final broadcasting. The telecast of fresh episodes is essential to keep the people who are forced indoors due to lockdown are entertained with fresh content.

2. There are many sets which are already being built will become unserviceable due to closure and producers will have to suffer huge losses. To avoid the same, setting work may be allowed to continue just as you have allowed construction workers subject the workers being allowed to stay at the set with all precautions."

3. The financial package announced by you to the needy doesn’t mention the M&E workers, technicians and actors who are basically daily wage earners. We would request you to kindly include these hapless workers and actors in your scheme.

4. As you have emphasized the need for vaccination of all workers, vaccination centers at Film City and in Mira- Bhayander region specially catering to film and TV workers will be highly appreciated."

