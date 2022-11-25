Meanings of Star kids’ Names: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha to Sonam Kapoor’s son Vayu and more

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who welcomed their first child on November 6, recently revealed their newborn daughter’s name. Alia Bhatt shared a blurred but cute family picture with Ranbir and their little princess and revealed that they have named her ‘Raha’. In her caption, Alia shared that the baby girl’s name has been chosen by dadi Neetu Kapoor. She then went on to explain what the name means in different languages. In September, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also revealed their son Vayu’s name, along with its meaning. In case you missed it, check out the meanings behind some more star kids’ names! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha

In her post, Alia Bhatt mentioned that Raha in its purest form means ‘divine path’. She further explained what the name means in various languages, and wrote that in Swahili, it means ‘joy,’ while in Sanskrit, Raha means a ‘clan’. “In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss,” wrote Alia. She further added that she and Ranbir have felt all of these emotions right from the moment they held her.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s son Vayu Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed that they have named their son ‘Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.’ They explained that in Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. “He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu,” wrote Sonam. She added that Vayu is said to be heroic, brave, and beautiful.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s daughter Devi On November 12, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover welcomed their first child, a baby girl. In a cute post, they revealed that they have named her ‘Devi Basu Singh Grover’. Explaining the meaning behind their little princess’ name, they wrote, “The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ little girl Malti Marie Chopra Jonas In January 2022, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra announced that they welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. They named her Malti Marie Chopra. While Malti is a part of Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra’s name Madhumalati, Marie is Nick’s mother’s middle name. Malti, in Sanskrit, means a ‘tiny fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight’.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s baby girl Vamika Anushka and Virat welcomed their little princess Vamika in January last year. In a post on Instagram, Anushka revealed her name, and wrote, “We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level !” The name Vamika is an epithet of Goddess Durga.

