Media outlet compares Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora; Fumed actor says ‘Sad and Shameful’

On Saturday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a screenshot of a headline used by a media house to compare him financially with his girlfriend . Expressing anger over it, the Sardar Ka Grandson actor wrote, “It's sad & shameful to read a daft headline like this is 2021. Of course she earns well & has worked for so many years to be in a place not be compared to anyone let alone me.”

The headline in Hindi shared by a media outlet read, “Arjun Kapoor se kafi zayada ameer hai Malaika Arora, janiye khan se hoti hai 100 crore rupee ki kamai (Malaika Arora is richer than Arjun Kapoor, know from where Rs 100 crore is earned!)”. Arjun and Malaika are often in the headlines and have always been vocal about their love on social media. The couple treats their fans with pictures every now and then. From spending time on movie sets to taking vacations together, the two usually shell out major couple goals. At the same time, the duo ensures that they back each other up. Whenever they speak about each other, it is full of praise. The 2 States actor even revealed what he loves about Malaika the most.

Take a look:

In one of the previous interviews with HT brunch, Arjun shared that he loves how 'dignified' Malaika is. He said, "I love how dignified Malaika is. The way she has conducted her way through life from being a woman who started working at the age of 20 to today, being an independent woman with her own personality. I have never seen her complain. I have never seen her harbour any negativity. I have never seen her trying to change the narrative about things. She just believed in keeping her head down with dignity and letting her work do the talking and leading a life that allows her to be happy. I learn from her every day!"

