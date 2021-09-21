'Media Reports on Shilpa Shetty Kundra's personal life with her children are of concern': Bombay HC

In a plea filed by Kundra after the arrest of her husband and businessman Raj Kundra against the media, the Bombay High Court has shown concern towards content about her children in a recent hearing. As per a report, on Monday, Justice Gautam Patel was hearing the suit filed by the actress against reports and videos published against her and her family post Raj Kundra's arrest in an alleged adult films racket case. Amid the hearing, the Bombay High Court urged Shilpa's counsel to bifurcate the media outlets into 2 categories - private vloggers and bloggers, and traditional media outlets.

As per a report in Indian Express, Justice Gautam Patel also went on to question Shilpa's lawyer about the rush in which his plaintiff was for her plea to be heard. Justice Patel told Shilpa's lawyer Abhinav Chandrachud, "You (Shetty) are not going to be able to get a permanent injunction (against media reports), then why are you in a rush? This matter pertaining to Raj Kundra is going to go on for some more time." Further, the Justice of Bombay HC also expressed concerns over reports being published about Shilpa's kids.

Justice Patel said, "I am not concerned about Shilpa Shetty…she will handle herself. I am more concerned about her minor children. Media reports on Shetty’s personal life with her children are of concern…in such matters, it is the children who are in the centre." In July, when Shilpa had filed the plea against media outlets, the Court had said that it cannot pass a blanket gag order on the media from reporting anything against the actress. However, 3 YouTube videos were asked to be deleted.

Meanwhile, on Monday, relief also came for Raj Kundra as he was granted bail in the alleged adult films production case. The businessman was snapped leaving jail after his bail on Tuesday. He was seen heading home after he was released after 2 months of custody in the alleged adult films case.

Also Read|As Raj Kundra gets bail, son Viaan shares a pic with Shilpa Shetty, sister Samisha: Trouble is as small as...