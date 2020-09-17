  1. Home
Medical team to submit their opinion on Sushant Singh Rajput’s forensic reports to CBI next week

As the forensic team from AIIMS have been inspecting the medical aspects in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, they are expected to submit the report to CBI’s investigating team next week.
106358 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 02:37 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case seems to be getting murkier with every day and with CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating the matter, several new angles have been coming into light. Amid this, CBI has also sought a second opinion on the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s autopsy report and has got in touch with a forensic team from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) who have been inspecting the apparent loopholes in the forensic reports.

And now, as per the recent development, it is reported that the Medical Board will be submitting their opinion on the forensic reports next week. Reportedly, the opinion on the final forensic report will be submitted to be CBI and is expected to be conclusive putting an end to all the doubts. Prof Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the Head of Forensic Department, AIIMS & Chairman of Medical Board formed in Sushant Rajput death case told ANI, “Medical Board's opinion will be given to CBI next week. I hope it will be conclusive without any doubts. Reports can't be shared since the matter is subjudice.”

Reportedly, the forensic reports are likely to throw light on the homicide theory in the case. Meanwhile, NCB has been investigating the illegal drugs in the case and have arrested Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda and others so far. The accused have been sent into the custody and are being a grilled. Besides, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha have also been interrogated by the agency.

