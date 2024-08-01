Meena Kumari 91st Birth Anniversary: Did you know ‘Tragedy Queen’ used to hide her left hand in front of cameras? Here's why

Meena Kumari was an actress who truly personified elegance and grace. A cynosure of all eyes, she was an icon that the Indian film industry created and remains proud of to date. Despite a short career, she continues to be an inspiration for the new-age actresses. Some of her celebrated roles in movies like Pakeezah, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, and Baiju Bawra, among others, are categorized among iconic cult classics.

On Meena Kumari’s 91st birth anniversary, we are sharing the reason the legendary actress would hide her left hand.

Apart from Meena Kumari’s professional success, several aspects of her life would cause curiosity among fans. One of the things that became a huge topic of discussion was the actress hiding her left hand. It is said that on various occasions, she would make a deliberate effort in doing so; leaving all her fans wondering about the reason.

According to DNA India, Kumari’s stepson Tajdar Amrohi revealed that on May 21, 1951, she was returning to Mumbai from Mahabaleshwar when her car met with an accident. It was quite a major car crash which resulted in the actress being in the hospital for quite a lot of days. The accident left her hand injured, and her little finger got broken.

The incident led to a change in the shape of the finger and it became round. According to Tajdar, this was the reason Meena Kumari would hide her hand from the camera in all the movies that she did later on in her career, to hide the crooked shape of her finger.

For the unversed, Meena Kumari tied the nuptial knot with Indian film director and screenwriter, Kamal Amrohi in 1952 in a nikaah ceremony. While Amrohi was previously married to Mehmoodie with whom he had three children, one of them being Tajdar Amrohi.

Meena Kumari was born as Mahjabeen Bano. She is popularly known as ‘The Tragedy Queen’ and is regarded among the finest and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema. Her career spanned over three decades, and she starred in more than 90 films.

She made her acting debut when she was just four. She made her early appearances in films like Leather Face (1939), Adhuri Kahani (1939), Pooja (1940) Ek Hi Bhool (1940), and many more.

