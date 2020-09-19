  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Meena Kumari's step son HITS back at Kangana Ranaut: Trauma she's inflicted with her comments is disappointing

Kangana Ranaut during an interview claimed that actress Meena Kumari too was a victim of triple talaq. In an interview now her step son has lashed out at Ranaut. Read.
Mumbai
Meena Kumari's step son HITS back at Kangana Ranaut: Trauma she's inflicted with her comments is disappointingMeena Kumari's step son HITS back at Kangana Ranaut: Trauma she's inflicted with her comments is disappointing
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for a few months now, for several reasons. After dropping the nepotism bomb, Kangana has been claiming to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput and later hit at the Bollywood drug nexus and even compared Mumbai with PoK. Kangana, in her interviews with a TV channel, also mentioned how actress Meena Kumari was a victim of triple talaq and had to undergo Halala. Her statement did not go down well with her Kumari's stepson, Tajdar Amrohi. 

In an interview with NBT.com, Tajdar hit back at Kangana and said that the actress' claim regarding her mother are untrue and baseless. “Our family and Meena Kumari have goodwill and a stupid girl like Kangana cannot smear the reputation of our family," Tajdar said and added that Kangana is not even aware that his mother Meena Kumari and father Kamal Amrohi were Shia Muslims and Halala doesn't happen in Shia Muslims.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap questions how someone could force Kangana Ranaut to take drugs: People make their own choices

“I have said this several times and I am repeating myself again. Hearing the same thing again and again about my mother upsets me. Kangana’s stupidity has again led to discomfort," he stressed and added that Kangana is getting more coverage than leaders of the past. He also claimed that Kangana's statement without any research are inflicting trauma within the family. "Kangana should not speak untruths and apologise to our family. This will clear the misconception which people have,” he added. 

He also said that since Kangana said that she left her home when she was 15, he is assuming she never completed her studies and hence he won't be taking any legal action again her. "Otherwise, I would have filed a defamation case against her. Time and again, she plays the woman-card to be in the news,” he concluded.

Credits :NBT.com

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement