Meenaakshi Sheshadri mourns the death of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan; Shares VIDEO on Twitter

Meenaakshi Sheshadri took to social media as she shared a video mourning the loss of veterans Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan.

2020 has been tough on us and it seems to have gotten tougher when we the world was hit with the news of the demise of not just one, but two legendary actors from Indian cinema. April 29th came the news about Irrfan Khan's demise post a colon infection, while the very next morning, the world was hit with the news of 's demise, as he was suffering from cancer. The actors were not keeping well and their battle against severe diseases came to an end a few days ago.

The entire world is mourning this loss and now, veteran actress Meenaakshi Sheshadri has taken to social media to mourn the loss of Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. She shared a video talking about the loss that the industry has been hit with and also went on to highlight how Rishi Kapoor has been a great co-star and she was fortunate enough to have worked with him on 5 films. The actress called their deaths a 'tremendous loss.'

Video of Meenaakshi Sheshadri remembering veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan post their demise:

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and was in New York for a better part of 2019 as he was being treated. Irrfan Khan, on the other hand, was also undergoing treatment for a tumour and he died due to a colon infection. While Rishi was last seen in The Body, Irrfan, was last seen in the much talked about release, Angrezi Medium.

