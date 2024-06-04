Meenakshi Seshadri opens up on her bond with Rishi Kapoor; recalls how he helped her create Twitter account

Meenakshi Sheshadri is one of the most celebrated and highest-paid actresses of her time. Meenakshi's on-screen pairing with Rishi Kapoor was well-received by the audience back then and films like Damini are proof of it. She also shared a great bond with the late actor.

Now that the seasoned actress is planning her comeback in Hindi cinema after several decades, she reminisced about her equation with Rishi Kapoor.

Meenakshi Sheshadri talks about Rishi Kapoor helping her create a Twitter account

In a new interview with Zoom, Meenakshi Sheshadri opened up about having a comfort zone with Rishi Kapoor. In fact, the late actor helped her create an account on Twitter (now X).

"Rishi ji was that person with whom I shared 100 per cent comfort and could ask him what if I wanted to make a comeback. When I started my Twitter account, I asked Rishi to help me and pass on some of his followers to me, and he obliged. He never questioned, and he never made excuses. I’m grateful to him," she said.

Meenakshi Sheshadri on her bond with Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her Damini co-star, Meenakshi Sheshadri praised him, saying that he would make people feel at home, including the actress. She also spent time with Rishi Kapoor and his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor at their residence.

“Rishi ji was amazing. He has worked with people of so many generations and made them feel at home, which he did with me. Sometimes we also shared people who were working for both of us and helping both of us," she recalled.

"He lived so close by in Pali Hill that I could just walk from my house to his house and spend some time with him and Neetu ji. I think he was the only actor with whom I could do that. I met him off-set and informally." the actress added.

When Rishi Kapoor didn't like Bharatnatyam

The 60-year-old actress shared an anecdote about Rishi Kapoor while recalling that he would not understand her dance.

The actress remembered, "He used to say, ‘Kabhi kabhi tumhara dance mujhe samajh nahi ata. Tumhara Bharatanatyam kam karo'."

For the uninitiated, Meenakshi Sheshadri is a trained classical dancer. She has learned four dance forms: Bharatnatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi, and Kathak.

Meenakshi Sheshadri's work front

Meenakshi Sheshadri rose to fame with Hero in 1983, opposite then-newcomer Jackie Shroff. The 1983 movie made them overnight stars after its commercial success. The diva then appeared in movies like Dacait, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Shahenshah, Damini, Ghayal, and Aadmi Khilona Hai, to name a few.

