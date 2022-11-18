Meenakshi Seshadri says she wants to apologise to Neetu Kapoor, here's why

Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She is popularly known for her films like Ghatak, Damini and Hero to name a few. Post getting married, she left the industry and moved to the US with her family. She is now set to return to India and start taking up new projects. Recently, Meenakshi spoke about her plans of coming back to the world of acting and explore new opportunities. She also spoke about being apologetic to Neetu Kapoor since she hasn’t personally met or spoken to her since Rishi Kapoor’s demise.

Rishi Kapoor passed away in 2020 amid the pandemic. Even the last rites were performed by the immediate family owing to the restrictions. His daughter Riddhima Kapoor couldn’t travel back to Mumbai from Delhi due to the same reason. Now, in an interview with The Times of India, Meenakshi shared that she is yet to connect with Neetu. But she said that she will meet her soon. She said, “I am yet to meet Neetu ji personally and talk to her (after Rishi's death). I should have done it by now, but still haven't. I apologise to her for the same. I will meet her.”

Meenakshi Seshadri’s heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Back in 2020, Meenakshi posted a heartfelt video from the US as she paid a tribute to her favourite co-star. She shared a video in which she said, “It is a tremendous loss not just for the audiences and fans, but for the film industry itself. I have been fortunate to work with Shri Rishi Kapoor, in five films, especially the most famous – Damini. It was a wonderful experience working with him. He was a very considerate co-star; a great co-star brought out the best in me. I will remember you Rishi ji always.”

Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30th April 2020 after battling Leukaemia.