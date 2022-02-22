Meenakshi Sheshadri looks completely unrecognizable in her short hair avatar; PIC

Meenakshi Sheshadri was one of the top actresses of her time. During the 80s and 90s, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that she was the Queen of hearts and fans loved to see her on the silver screen. Reportedly the actress had shifted to the US after her marriage and has been away from Bollywood. Even though she is away from the action, that does not stop her from ruling the hearts. Meenakshi still interacts with her fans through social media and recently she treated her fans with her new look that got showered with love.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Meenakshi Sheshadri shared a picture of her in her new short hairdo. She looked quite different and beautiful in this new avatar and her post was showered with praise from fans. In the picture, we can see Meenaakshi wearing a blue hoodie with her glasses. Sharing this picture she wrote, ‘New Look’. Meenakshi was last seen in Swami Vivekananda in 1998 and then later she moved to America to be with her family.

Take a look:

Talking about where she is now, Meenakshi was reported to have settled in Texas. She visits India a few times and a picture of her with the late Rishi Kapoor had gone viral when the veteran actor had shared it on his social media in 2015. It was also reported that the actress, who was an Indian classical dancer, had started her own dance classes in the US named 'Cherish'. She is also a doting mum to two children. However, according to fan blogs, Meenakshi moved to Washington DC after spending a considerable time of her married life in Texas as of 2014. She did not restart her dance school and continues to live with her husband.

ALSO READ: Meenakshi Seshadri's controversial relationship with Kumar Sanu, her life in US and where she is now