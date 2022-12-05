Meenakshi Sheshadri recalls working with Jackie Shroff in ‘Hero’, shares post with an epic caption

Veteran Bollywood actors Meenakshi Sheshadri and Jackie Shroff were big names in the world of Bollywood in the 1980s. They both have acted together in many films such as Allah Rakha, Hero, Akayla, Mera Jawab, and Dahleez to name a few which are cherished by people to date. While we are uncertain whether they will be seen on screen anytime soon, we can assure you all that they both share a great camaraderie off-screen as on date. Meenakshi Sheshadri recalls working with Jackie Shroff in ‘Hero’

In the latest update, Meenakshi Sheshadri recalled working with her ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff. Taking it to Twitter, she shared a picture with him and captioned, “Hero ki heroine!!”. Speaking in detail, the 1983 film ‘Hero’ is a romantic action film directed by Subhash Ghai. The music was written by Laxmikant Pyarelal and the movie was declared a blockbuster at the box office back then. Apart from Jackie and Meenakshi, the film also featured legendary actor Shammi Kapoor in the lead role.