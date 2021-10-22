Meenakshi Sundareshwar makers clarify film doesn't stereotype Tamilians, explain Rajinikanth reference

Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar have been in the limelight ever since its first teaser was released. Although the teaser was loved by all, but after the trailer was released, netizens had mixed reactions. Many movie lovers took to their social media to express their displeasure for stereotyping Tamil culture and adding forced references including the one for Rajinikanth. The director of the film Vivek Soni recently addressed this issue at a press conference.

During the trailer launch event of Meenakshi Sundareshwar, when director Vivek Soni was asked about stereotyping Tamil culture he replied, “I know there are a lot of great actors down south, like Ajith, Surya, Vijay, but for me personally, after MGR, there is no bigger superstar than Rajinikanth. He is my personal favourite, and that is the reason we chose Meenakshi to be a fan of Rajini sir as such. Apart from that, I don’t think there is any stereotyping in the film.”

The director further said that they have made a Hindi film set in the south as eventually, it is a Hindi film. He explained that he could have made a Tamil film but then that would have been categorized as a regional film but he wanted to make a Hindi film. Talking about stereotyping he said, that they could have used an accent but that would look like they are making fun of the language. He concluded by saying that they have used only a few words to add flavour.

