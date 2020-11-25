Meenakshi Sundareshwar: Sanya Malhotra, Abhimanyu Dassani promise a crazy ride in Netflix's wedding rom com

On Wednesday, Netflix India and Karan Johar announced a crazy wedding romantic comedy starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimany Dassani. Check out the first look below.

Netflix India has been on a roll despite the pandemic as it continues dishing out binge-worthy content. The latest one to hit the small screens was announced on Wednesday by Netflix and on social media. The film titled Meenakshi Sundareshwar stars Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani in the lead roles and the announcement gave us a glimpse into both the characters the actors will be essaying.

In the announcement poster, we get to see Sanya and Abhimanyu dressed in their wedding attire. While Sanya can be seen wearing a bright red and yellow bridal saree complete with jewellery, Abhimanyu can be seen donning the quintessential South Indian wedding outfit which includes a white shirt and white mundu with a gold border. The two can also be seen holding the sacred cloth that is used during by the bride and groom during the wedding pheras.

Announcing the film, Abhimanyu also decoded the film's title a bit, as she wrote, "What's in a name? My wife Meenakshi and I can assure you- a lot. #MeenakshiSundareshwar, coming soon to Netflix." Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment is producing the film and the filmmaker also shared the big news, He captioned it, "What's in a name? Marriage, love, laughter, tears. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is ready for it all. Are you? Coming soon to Netflix. @netflix_in @apoorva1972 @abhimanyud @sanyamalhotra_ @vivek.sonni @somenmishra @dharmaticent."

Take a look at Sanya and Abhimanyu in Meenakshi Sundareshwar below:

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film has been co-written by him and Aarsh Vora. However, the film's release date is not yet announced. Do you think this will be one crazy wedding? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

