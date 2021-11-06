Meenakshi Sundareshwar Twitter Review: Here's how the audience has reacted to Sanya Malhotra starrer

Starring Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani, Vivek Soni's directorial Meenakshi Sundareshwar finally hit the OTT platform on November 05. Meenakshi Sundareshwar is a romantic comedy that revolves around a young couple who are in a long-distance marriage. Set in Madurai, the film spins around two families waiting to get their kids married almost a year or less after finishing their college/engineering. For the unversed, Meenakshi Sundareshwar also refers to the popular temple of the same name in South India.

Although the teaser was loved by all, the trailer had grabbed mixed reactions. And now the audience has decoded the film in their reviews. Several Twitter users who saw the film on Netflix have been sharing their takes on Sanya Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dassani’s performance. While many have lauded Sanya Malhotra’s acting, others have expressed disappointment with the movie overall. A user wrote, “Go watch it. The feel good movie. The faintest shadow of a smile keeps playing on your lips throughout the movie. @sanyamalhotra07 And the songs are just amazing.” While another one said, “Just when I thought #Bollywood couldn't do a worse film than #ChennaiExpress, there comes along #MeenakshiSundareshwar and annoys me to no end. Why do they think a Malhotra and Dasani should play the role of South Indians? No South Indian actors available?”

Read more Twitter reviews here:

@sanyamalhotra07 rocks! Amazing movie and acting by everybody. I liked it very much #MeenakshiSundareshwar. — vebby (@IamonNZT) November 5, 2021

Just when I thought #Bollywood couldn't do a worse film than #ChennaiExpress, there comes along #MeenakshiSundareshwar and annoys me to no end. Why do they think a Malhotra and Dasani should play the role of South Indians? No South Indian actors available? — Bhavani Giddu (@bgiddu) November 5, 2021

WOW #MeenakshiSundareshwar on Netflix!!!! I have goosebumps!!!!!! Go watch it now!!! Best new movie in a long time….. — addicted to i serials… (@g33931076) November 5, 2021

Cannot stop fuming about #MeenakshiSundareshwar

This movie is unbelievably bad at all possible levels !! — Globe Trotter (@masala_dosai) November 5, 2021

What is #MeenakshiSundareshwar even — Huda Merchant (@WhoDaMerch) November 5, 2021

Watched #MeenakshiSundareshwar what a movie!! People are you still getting mad about #Sooryavanshi Go watch #MeenakshiSundareshwar on Netflix and save your money. — Shally Lal (@ShallyLal1) November 5, 2021

Meenakshi Sundareshwar has been backed by Karan Johar. To know more watch the film on Netflix.

Also Read: Meenakshi Sundareshwar makers clarify film doesn't stereotype Tamilians, explain Rajinikanth reference