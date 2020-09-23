Meera Chopra questions the availability of CBD oil for sale on online platforms despite being illegal

The actress reportedly shared a post on her social media account wherein she questioned the CBD oil, if illegal, was so easily available on online websites for purchase.

As per a news report by IANS, the actress Meera Chopra has questioned the availability of CBD oil or cannabis oil for sale on the online shopping sites. The actress reportedly shared a post on her social media account wherein she questioned how the CBD oil, if illegal, was so easily available on online websites for purchase. The actress shared a tweet saying, "Just asking, how is cbd oil freely available online if it's illegal. I checked its available on amazon too.

Why no regulation if it's illegal? #cbdoil" The actress had a significant fans and followers on her social media accounts. The stunner is now asking some very tough questions about the sale of CBD oil on online shopping websites. The Narcotics Control Bureau is now investigating the drugs angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The NCB has arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty in the relation to the drugs in the late actor's death case. The actor passed away on June 14. The late star Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is now being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, and the Enforcement Directorate. Not just Rhea, the actress' brother Showik Chakraborty was also nabbed by the NCB.

Others who were arrested by the NCB include the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's house manager Samuel Miranda and staff Dipesh Sawant. The news reports add that Rhea and Showik have both applied for bail. Sushant Singh Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha is also being questioned by the NCB.

