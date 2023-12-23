Meera Chopra shares she lacks close 'sisterhood' bond with Priyanka-Parineeti Chopra; 'They never offered help

Meera Chopra, the Bollywood actress who first gained recognition with her role in 1920 London, has recently featured in the Sandeep Singh-directed film Safed. Despite being related to well-known actors Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra as their cousin, Meera has openly shared that there is no strong sisterhood bond between them. She openly discussed the absence of support from them when she initially ventured into showbiz.

Meera Chopra shares that her cousin sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra never extended any assistance

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Meera revealed that there has always been a lack of closeness between her and her two cousins, Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. She clarified that pretending to be close friends would be insincere and explained that despite the common expectation for mutual support when entering the industry together, she did not experience such camaraderie. Meera noted that she never sought help, and unfortunately, no assistance was offered by her cousins. She stated, "I'm not the one that asks for help and even they never offered any help".

Reflecting on their childhood, Meera reminisced about the days when they were part of a large joint family, all residing in the same house. However, she added, "Jab koi bohot bada hojata hai toh baaki log chote lagte hai. (When someone achieves immense success, others may start to seem less significant.)"

Meera Chopra discusses the strained relationship with Parineeti's family

The actress also disclosed that she maintains a strong relationship with Priyanka's family and even attended her wedding with Nick Jonas. However, when it comes to Parineeti, their bond is not as close due to longstanding issues between their families. Meera clarified that she did not attend Parineeti's wedding to Raghav Chadha, emphasizing her decision not to cross boundaries when families are not on speaking terms to avoid causing any distress.

Meera clarified that, despite the strained relationship with Parineeti, she maintains a close connection with Priyanka's family. She is actively working to organize a film screening for Madhu Chachi, expressing her genuine desire to showcase the film to them. Meera shared that Priyanka's family continues to extend their well-wishes and that Priyanka herself has consistently been generous. "Priyanka is a girl with golden heart, but the sisterhood is missing. But it is not missing from my side", Meera further added.

About Meera Chopra

The actress is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. She made her Tamil debut in 2005 with the film Anbe Aaruyire, co-starring with S. J. Surya. Following that, she appeared in the Telugu film Bangaram alongside Pawan Kalyan, and gained critical acclaim for her performance in M. S. Raju's Vaana. Meera later entered Bollywood with Vikram Bhatt's 1920: London, starring opposite Sharman Joshi. She also featured in Satish Kaushik's Gang of Ghosts, produced by Venus.

In 2019, Meera portrayed Anjali Dangle in the film Section 375, alongside Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chaddha. She has also ventured into the realm of web series, with notable titles such as The Tattoo Murders and Hiccups and Hookups. Her upcoming project is Safed, directed by Sandeep Singh, offering insights into the challenging lives of a widow and a eunuch who, isolated and abandoned by society, find solace in each other.

