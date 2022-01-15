Meet ‘3 Golgapas Gang': Saba Pataudi treats fans with throwback PIC ft Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is one of the goofiest members of the Pataudi family who is also quite active on Instagram. She keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos and keeps them updated. Another member of the family who’s on this list is Saba Pataudi, sister of Saif Ali Khan. Every now and then, she treats the fans with some unseen, throwback gems from the Pataudi family album. She took to her Instagram to share a rare photo featuring herself, her niece Sara Ali Khan, and nephew Ibrahim Ali Khan.

The throwback picture featured Sara and Ibrahim's glimpse from their childhood days. The trio can be seen smiling at the cameras. The photo left the fans in aww. While sharing the photo on Instagram, she wrote, “3 Golgapas Gang” along with smile, kiss, and heart emoticons. She finished the caption with “Love U @saraalikhan @IAK.”As soon as, Saba updated her story, Sara couldn’t resist herself from reposting it in her Instagram story. While sharing it, she wrote, “Love you lots Saba Phupi.” What a cute exchange of love between them which shows their bond too.

See Saba’s Insta story here:

See Sara’s Insta story here:

Earlier, Saba had shared a photo with sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan which showed their unbreakable bond. Saba wrote, “LOVE U…To the moments we share, To times we spent together. May our journey be filled with love, laughter and more hugs.” Kareena had also reposted the pic in her Instagram story.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen opposite Vicky Kaushal. The movie is yet to be titled. She was last seen film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan switches on her travel mode as she visits Shiv temple in Ujjain with Amrita Singh; PICS