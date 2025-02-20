Meet actor who debuted in 2017, worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and is grandson of a Bollywood legend

B-town youngsters born in influential film families are often expected to make a career in the entertainment industry. The first step for them is to assist an accomplished filmmaker in his movies and learn the tricks of the trade from the experts. This is also what happened with this upcoming actor who is the grandson of the legendary Bollywood star, Raj Kapoor. Well, we’re talking about Aadar Jain. Read on!

Despite being just one movie old, Aadar Jain has been in the spotlight for being associated with the Kapoor family. He is the grandson of the legendary Hindi cinema icon, Raj Kapoor and was born to an investment banker named Manoj Jain and Reema Kapoor.

The young and aspiring actor started by assisting Karan Johar in the 2016 musical romantic drama film, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The hit movie starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in key roles.

A year later in 2017, Jain finally made his acting debut opposite newcomer Anya Singh in Habib Faisal’s musical drama film, Qaidi Band, produced by Aditya Chopra. A couple of years later, he got another chance to showcase his acting talent in the 2021 comedy film titled, Hello Charlie.

The movie was written and directed by Pankaj Saraswat and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner. In the entertainer, Jain shared the screen with actors like Jackie Shroff, Shhloka Pandit, Elnaaz Norouzi, and Rajpal Yadav.

He is among the fourth generation of actors in the Kapoor clan and is the cousin brother to actors like Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Zahan Kapoor. The actor also has a younger brother, Armaan Jain, who is an actor, assistant director, and TV personality.

Despite coming from a family of ace actors, Jain pursued an acting course at the New York Film Academy in New York and the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California.

On the personal front, Aadar Jain is married to the love of his life, Alekha Advani. On February 19, 2025, the couple hosted a star-studded Mehendi function which was attended by the Kapoor clan and several other B-town celebs.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!