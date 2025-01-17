Meet actor related to popular Bollywood couple, brother of director; now emerging as one of the promising young talents in industry
Belonging to a family of actors and filmmakers, he is a young star who is all set to make his debut on the big screen. Read on to know who we're talking about.
Last year, we got to see several B-town youngsters showcase their acting talent on the big screen. Yet again, we have a budding star who is all set to make his theatrical debut. While he is born to parents who are not from the acting realm, his maternal uncle and aunt are a popular B-town couple. Having said that, his brother is also a budding filmmaker who has also worked as a creative producer for multiple movies. We’re talking about Aaman Devgan. Read on to learn more about him!
Aaman Devgan is born to Neelam Devgan, the sister of popular Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, and sister-in-law to actress Kajol. The youngster completed his schooling at Jamanbai Narsee School in Mumbai and started training to be part of the Hindi film industry ever since he was 17 years old. At the age of 24, he is all set to make his acting debut with the film, Azaad.
Having said that, his brother Danish Devgan is also an upcoming director-producer who made his directorial debut with the 2023 song, Hanju, sung by Javed Ali. Along with that, Danish has also worked as an assistant director on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Helicopter Eela, and The Big Bull. He also worked as a creative producer for the movie, Shaitaan. Currently, Aaman Devgan is followed by 58.9K followers on Instagram.
On the work front, he will be seen sharing the screen with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani in the upcoming film, Azaad. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the period drama also features Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Piyush Mishra, Jiya Amin, Mohit Malik, and many more. It will hit theatres on January 17, 2025. Looking at the impactful trailer, fans and critics speculated the film could be a hit.
