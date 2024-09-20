Meet actor who started career as model at 15, worked with Akshay Kumar and recently had a fairytale wedding

Meet an actress who launched her career as a model at just 15. She later achieved the title of Miss Teen World and made her entry into the Indian film industry after producers discovered her profile on the Miss Teen World website, leading to an audition for a Tamil film. She has also shared the screen with Akshay Kumar. On her personal front, after welcoming a son with her fiancé, the couple eventually parted ways. Recently, she celebrated a fairytale wedding in a dreamy ceremony.

If you haven't figured it out yet, it's Amy Jackson. A British talent born in the United Kingdom, began her modeling career at just 15 years old. In 2009, she earned the prestigious title of Miss Teen World, also securing the crowns of Miss Teen Liverpool and Miss Teen Great Britain.

Her achievements in pageantry led to modeling contracts with Boss Model Management and Models 1 in London. By 2010, she had won the title of Miss Liverpool and subsequently competed for Miss England, where she was named runner-up. Her entry into the film industry was serendipitous; Indian producers discovered her profile on the Miss Teen World website, prompting her audition for the Tamil film Madrasapattinam.

Despite having no prior acting experience, she successfully landed the lead role, marking her debut in Tollywood. Since then, Jackson has accumulated over 20 film credits, including a prominent role in the 2018 blockbuster 2.0, which became the most expensive Tamil film upon its release. She made her Hindi film debut with Ekk Deewana Tha in 2012, followed by Singh Is Bliing with Akshay Kumar.

Recently, she showcased her talent in the sports action film Crakk – Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!, featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal, which follows a man's journey from Mumbai's slums to the underground world of extreme sports. Besides this, she portrayed Saturn Girl in the CBS series Supergirl.

In her personal life, a new chapter began when Jackson met Ed Westwick at a fall 2021 Aston Martin racing event at Silverstone. Introduced by a mutual friend, they quickly bonded over their shared love for dogs. Jackson and Westwick officially tied the knot on August 9, 2024, during a civil ceremony in London.

Just weeks later, they celebrated with a lavish wedding in Italy, attended by 220 guests, marking a joyful new beginning for the couple. Before her relationship with Westwick, Jackson was engaged to hotelier George Panayiotou. The couple welcomed their son, Andreas, on September 19, 2019, but eventually parted ways.

