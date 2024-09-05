Meet actor known for good looks, worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol but left movies to become a prominent TV face

Bollywood industry has a plethora of actors who got immense recognition with their debut film. However, it is only a few of them who managed to carve a niche and path for their career further due to lack of opportunities. One such actor we’re talking about has worked with the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, and Suniel Shetty.

Not to keep you wondering, we’re talking about none other than Apurva Agnihotri. The actor who charmed fans with his chocolaty looks with his appearance in several memorable movies of the late 90s and early 2000s.

He made his acting debut in 1997 with Subhash Ghai’s much celebrated, Pardes alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. His role in the negative shade was much appreciated and turned out to be his claim to fame.

Nearly two years after he was seen in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin followed by his subsequent appearances in movies like Krodh, Hum Ho Gaye Aapke, Kasoor, Pyaar Diwana Hota Hai, Dhund and Lakeer. It won’t be wrong to say the amount of recognition his debut film could earn, no other movie could do that for Apurva.

Apart from movies, he went on to venture in television as well. He gained prominence with his role of Armaan Suri in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. Yet again, his debut show took his popularity notches higher. Thereafter, he went on to appear in shows like Kaajjal, Radhaa Ki Betiyaan Kuch Kar Dikhayengi, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, Aasman Se Aage, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh, Bepannaah Anupamaa and more.

Advertisement

In addition to this, he has also participated in several reality shows like Nach Baliye, Pati Patni Aur Who and, Bigg Boss 7.

Extending his acting wings, Apurva went on to feature in the web-show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain that was premiered on Alt Balaji. Interestingly, the show was initially launched on Zee TV on 25 March 2020 as a substitute for the Zee TV shows. However, the broadcast had to be stopped by the channel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, in an earlier interview in 2014, Apurva had expressed his desire to direct films that are commercially viable. "I wish to direct at least one or two films. I am not against massy films. Economics is important in filmmaking. I want to stay in commercial parameters, yet make a sensible film like Highway and Band Baaja Baaraat, which are not stupid," he had said while speaking with IANS.

Upon being asked, why was he seen in only a few movies after Pardes? The actor was quick to acknowledge multiple factors at play but primarily his nature. According to him, one can’t be an introvert if they want to succeed in showbiz. One has to market them and be out there. In contrast to this, Apurva shared that he couldn’t do that, party every day, and butter people up.

Advertisement

On his personal front, Apurva has been happily married to Kyunki Saas Bhi…co-star Shilpa Saklani. The two met through their common friend, Rakshanda Khan. The couple got married on June 24, 2004. They welcomed their first child 18 years after their marriage, a daughter on Apurva’s birthday i.e. on December 2, 2022. They named her Ishaani Kanu Agnihotri.

Do you also wish to see Apurva shine again on silver screens; don’t forget to sgare with us in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who competed with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta for beauty pageant, worked with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and is now ready for re-release of her iconic debut film