Meet Actor who started as supermodel, overcame 14 flops, worked with Shah Rukh Khan; later surprised everyone with National Award win

In the 2000s, several supermodels and beauty pageant winners transitioned to Bollywood in pursuit of stardom, with notable names like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sushmita Sen. However, one actor, despite being part of the film industry for 23 years, couldn't achieve the level of success he aimed for.

This actor is none other than Arjun Rampal, who started his journey as a model, ventured into Bollywood, and collaborated with top stars. The actor gave several hits but also saw a time when he wasn't even able to pay his rent.

Arjun began his acting career with the 2001 film Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, sharing the screen with Suniel Shetty, Aftab Shivdasani, and Kirti Reddy. His modeling journey took off after being discovered by designer Rohit Bal at a party.

Despite Rampal's debut film being a major flop, he experienced a career breakthrough in 2002 with Aankhen, a commercial success. Throughout his 23-year-long career, Rampal has appeared in over 40 films. However, at one point, he faced a challenging phase with 14 consecutive box office failures, which significantly hindered his career trajectory.

Arjun once shared that there was a period in his life when he struggled to pay rent. During that time, his landlord turned out to be a blessing. He recounted how he lived in Seven Bungalows, Andheri, and every month, his kind-hearted landlord, a Sardarji, would visit on the first day, only to see that Rampal didn’t have the money to pay.

The landlord would ask if he was short on funds and, upon receiving a nod, would reassure him by saying, “It’s alright, you’ll pay me eventually.” Rampal expressed how such compassionate individuals are crucial during tough times.

Arjun Rampal faced a prolonged struggle to find success in the film industry until Shah Rukh Khan's Don happened to him. His supporting role in the 2006 film Don brought him both commercial success and critical acclaim.

The following year, Rampal appeared as an antagonist in Khan’s Om Shanti Om, which further boosted his career prospects. However, it was his performance in Rock On (2008) that is considered one of his finest. His portrayal in the film earned him a National Award for Best Supporting Actor, solidifying his position in the industry.

Talking about his personal life, Rampal married former model Mehr Jesia in 1998, and the couple shares two daughters, Mahikaa and Myra. However, after 20 years of marriage, they faced challenges and decided to part ways, announcing their separation in 2018.

Before their divorce was officially finalized in 2019, Rampal revealed that his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades, was expecting their first child. Their son was born in July 2020. Later, in July 2023, the couple welcomed their second child, another baby boy.

