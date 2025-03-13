Meet actor who rose to fame with reality show, started career in offbeat roles, got honored with a National Award and is now...

This actor started off really young when he was exposed to fame after winning a youth reality show. He started his career with off beat roles and later on proved his versatility in a variety of films. He has also been honored with the prestigious National Award and is counted as one of the most bankable actors of the industry. Guessed it yet? Of course, we’re talking about none other than Ayushmann Khurrana.

Born as Nishant Khurana, he rose to fame after he won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004 at the age of 20.

After completing her studies in Journalism, he got his first job as a radio presenter and later appeared in several reality shows on MTV and hosted reality shows like India’s Got Talent, Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and Just Dance among others.

He later made his acting debut in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, which made him a star overnight. Not only his acting but his singing talent made him fans’ favorite, he then went on to appear in movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bewakoofiyaan, Meri Pyaari Bindu Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho- the film for which he was honored with National Film Award for Best Actor, Article 15 and many more.

On the personal front, he is married to Tahira Kashyap with whom he has two kids- Virajveer and Varushka. He likes to keep his personal life extremely private and away from media galore.

Advertisement

In an earlier interview with Forbes India, the Dream Girl 2 stated that his concern for his kids is to give them “the most natural or non-celeb life as possible.” This is exactly the reason why he doesn’t like discussing them and doesn’t take them to parties.

Going further, he is currently busy working on Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar’s Thama. The upcoming film is a part of the Maddock Films’ horror-comedy universe, backed by Dinesh Vijan. Set to release later this year on Diwali, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the key roles.

In addition to this, he also has Karan Johar-backed Dharma Productions’ yet-untitled co-starring Sara Ali Khan.