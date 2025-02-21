Meet actor who took education loan for acting institute but was expelled, worked as casting assistant for 6 years, is a die-hard SRK fan and now...

The actress in question took out an education loan to pursue her passion for acting but faced expulsion due to low attendance. Before stepping into the limelight, she worked behind the scenes as an assistant casting director. With her latest film recently hitting theaters, can you guess who this determined star is?

If you still couldn’t guess, it’s none other than Bhumi Pednekar! The actress, celebrated for her powerful portrayals of strong-willed women from small towns, has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with award-winning performances. But her journey to stardom wasn’t smooth.

Born to Satish Pednekar, a former MLA and Maharashtra’s Home and Labour Minister, and Sumitra Pednekar, an anti-tobacco activist, Bhumi grew up with her sister Samiksha, a model and lawyer. Driven by her passion for acting, Bhumi took an education loan at 15 to join Whistling Woods International. However, she faced an early setback when she was expelled due to poor attendance.

Determined not to let this hold her back, she joined Yash Raj Films as an assistant casting director. Over six years, she auditioned numerous actors including Ranveer Singh for Band Baaja Baaraat and diligently repaid her loan with her initial salary of Rs 7,000.

Her breakthrough came in 2015 with Dum Laga Ke Haisha, where she transformed herself for the role, gaining over 20 kg to authentically portray an overweight bride. Bhumi revealed she watched her debut film in theatres every day for 45 days, soaking in audience reactions. This heartfelt performance made waves, tackling beauty standards with grace and humor.

Bhumi’s career skyrocketed with hits like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh. She also earned praise for her nuanced roles in Saand Ki Aankh as sharpshooter Chandro Tomar and as a closeted lesbian in Badhaai Do, which garnered her critical acclaim and awards.

A die-hard Shah Rukh Khan fan, Bhumi’s admiration for Bollywood’s king is well-known. In a heartwarming moment, she briefly met Nick Jonas during his Lollapalooza India visit and even had a quick video interaction with her idol Priyanka Chopra—an experience she described as exciting and inspiring.

Beyond acting, Bhumi has been a supportive sibling. During a 2023 interview with Mashable India, she revealed that she used her Dum Laga Ke Haisha earnings to fund her sister’s education at Jindal Global Law School.

Her recent projects include Bhakshak, inspired by the Muzaffarpur shelter case, and Mere Husband Ki Biwi, alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. She’s also set to star in the thriller series Daldal for Prime Video and the romantic drama The Royals for Netflix.

Once overlooked in the industry, Bhumi Pednekar has emerged as a leading actress, admired for her resilience, depth, and dedication to meaningful cinema.