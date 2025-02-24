Meet actor who debuted as romantic hero, battled addiction, faced career slump and is now one of deadliest on-screen villains

Today, we bring you the story of a star kid born into a family of renowned actors. This actor made waves at the box office with his lead role debut in 1995. However, few people know that his first appearance on the silver screen dates back to 1977 when he was just eight years old. Over the years, he delivered several hit films and remains a sought-after name in the industry. However, there was a time when his career hit rock bottom, and his wife had to support the family.

Now recognized as one of Bollywood’s most feared villains, he initially entered the industry as a romantic hero. While many associate his debut with his 1995 film, his actual first film was released in 1977, a fact that remains unknown to many.

The 1977 film which featured Bollywood legends Dharmendra and Jeetendra, was released in theaters and marked the early acting journey of a now-famous star.

The young actor who portrayed Young Dharam in the movie was none other than Dharmendra's son, Bobby Deol. At just eight years old, Bobby Deol played the childhood version of his father’s character in Dharam Veer, making his first appearance on the silver screen long before his official lead role debut in 1995.

Following the release of Dharam Veer in 1977, Deol gained recognition, and the film also turned out to be a lucky milestone in his father Dharmendra’s career. Interestingly, Bobby’s name is listed in the official cast of the movie, marking his early presence in Bollywood.

Advertisement

Years later, he made his debut as a lead actor in Rajkumar Santoshi's Barsaat (1995), starring opposite Twinkle Khanna. The film was a massive success at the box office, cementing Bobby Deol’s place in the industry.

In recent years, Bobby Deol has gained popularity for portraying negative roles in films. Despite delivering several hits throughout his career, he once faced a rough patch where his movies consistently underperformed at the box office. During this period, he struggled to find work and was forced to take a break from acting, staying away from the industry for a while.

In a talk show, Bobby Deol opened up about his struggles during this difficult phase, admitting that he was addicted to alcohol. He revealed that during this time, his wife, Tanya Deol, was the one managing the household financially.

Recalling a turning point in his life, he shared that one day, his son innocently asked Tanya, "Papa stays at home, why do you go to work?" This question deeply impacted him, motivating him to refocus on his career and make a strong comeback in the industry.

Advertisement

Bobby Deol is once again enjoying massive success, largely due to the phenomenal box office performance of his film Animal, which became a blockbuster sensation. Up next he will be seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram season 3 part two.