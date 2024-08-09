Meet actor who started as background dancer in Tere Naam only to end up making big debut opposite Salman Khan

Every aspiring actor dreams of having a massive debut in Bollywood, garnering them significant attention. The celebrated star Salman Khan over the years has also introduced names like Bhagyashree, Sneha Ullal, Zareen Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more to the industry. Today, we’re talking about one such actress who stepped into Bollywood with the Sikandar actor and now takes up selective work.

Not to keep you intrigued, we’re talking about none other than Daisy Shah. The actress became an overnight success with her debut film, Jai Ho alongside Salman Khan, released in 2014. Apart from Hindi films, she has also worked in Kannada and Gujarati films. Let’s go ahead to learn more about her career graph.

Daisy who grew up in Mumbai always had an immense passion for dancing since her school days. Her love for dancing took her to the sets of a Bollywood movie to work as an extra. In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, the actress revealed her coordinator knew that she was a trained dancer, and she was included in the troupe.

She then assisted Acharya in films like Zameen and Khakee. In fact, she also appeared as a background dancer in Tere Naam. Additionally, she went on to do modeling, photo shoots, and several print ads. Initially, she was supposed to make her debut in acting in 2010 with the Kannada film, Chingari but was later replaced by Deepika Kamaiah.

Meanwhile, she appeared in a special dance number, Neeli Lugadi the same year for the film Khuda Kasam led by Sunny Deol and Tabu. It was later in 2011; Daisy bagged her first Kannada film, Bhadra alongside Prajwal Devaraj, followed by several other films.

However, the actress gained significant acclaim with her Bollywood acting debut, Jai Ho in 2014. She then appeared in Hate Story 3 alongside Karan Singh Grover in 2015 followed by Race 3 in 2018. Furthermore, she ventured in television in 2023 by participating in a stunt-based reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Apart from her acting chops, Shah enjoys significant fandom on social media, with over 8 million followers on Instagram. Taking up selective roles, she was last seen in Anurag Haider’s music video, Khuda Ke Bandey alongside Siddharth Gupta.

