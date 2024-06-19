Meet actor who auditioned for debut film in exchange for food, but later went on to impress with his work in Salman Khan, Irrfan Khan movies

It's widely recognized that achieving success in the film industry is no easy feat. Many actors toil for years, sometimes even decades, before landing that one significant role. This tale is about an artist who faced numerous rejections and auditions over the years, and when his big break finally came, it was purely a surprise.

Today, we will explore the journey of actor Deepak Dobriyal, who began his career with rather a dead role with no dialogues in Irrfan Khan's cult classic Maqbool. He then secured his first-ever full-fledged role in Ajay Devgn's Omkara and later won the hearts of cinema lovers with his versatile acting.

Deepak Dobriyal's journey from 7 years in theater to big screen

Deepak Dobriyal hails from a small village in Uttarakhand. He studied until the 12th grade, and his parents always wanted him to secure a government job and settle down. However, Dobriyal dreamed of becoming an actor.

Deepak shared that during his seven years in theater, he watched as all his friends who had started with him found jobs, got married, and were doing well in life, while he was still struggling.

Eventually, he decided to try his luck in Bollywood and moved to Mumbai in search of career opportunities. However, that also tmarked the beginning of a new struggle.

When Deepak Dobriyal auditioned for Irrfan Khan's Maqbool in exchange for food

According to ABP News, after nearly four years of struggling in Mumbai, Deepak finally caught a break. In 2003, following a non-speaking role in Maqbool, a fellow actor and friend persuaded him to accompany him to an audition in exchange of food - chowmein.

Deepak excelled in the audition and ultimately secured his first significant role in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Deepak Dobriyal's breakthrough

In the subsequent years, Deepak solidified his position as a supporting actor in movies such as Maqbool, Gullal, Shaurya and Delhi-6 with Abhishek Bachchan, before getting a pivotal role that transformed his career.

In the 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu, Deepak portrayed a supporting character while R Madhavan took the lead. Deepak's flawless acting skills, dialogue delivery, and comic timing won over audiences, with several critics suggesting that he even outshone Madhavan in the movie.

The actor then went on to work with some of the industry's prominent figures, including Salman Khan in films such as Dabangg, Dabangg 2, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He also starred in Hindi Medium, Lucknow Central, Baaghi 2, Bhediyaa, Bhola, and numerous others.

Dobriyal was last seen in Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo, and currently awaits his next project.

