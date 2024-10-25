Meet actor who debuted in Bollywood because of his love for chowmein, was called ‘patla sa’ during his struggle days, worked with R Madhavan and Vikrant Massey and now….

Meet actor who rose through the ranks in Bollywood by taking on small, often forgettable roles. Living with seven roommates in a cramped space, he got his break purely by chance when the promise of a plate of chowmein drew him to an audition. Initially dismissed as the 'patla sa actor', he eventually silenced critics with a breakthrough performance that opened doors for him. He now stands as one of the industry's most recognized talents.

If you still haven’t guessed it, it’s Deepak Dobriyal. Celebrated for his remarkable range and comic timing, he has become a prominent character actor in Bollywood. His journey from a small village in Uttarakhand to sharing the screen with major stars is a story of persistence.

Early in his life, his family moved to Delhi, where he found his calling in theatre, honing his craft under renowned director Arvind Gaur. This formative experience saw him perform in powerful plays like Tughlaq and Andha Yug, which provided a strong foundation in acting.

After establishing himself in Delhi theatre, Deepak moved to Mumbai, where he faced challenges typical of the industry, even living with seven others in a cramped room. A friend convinced him to audition for his first role, with the promise of a meal, especially chowmein.

This led to his debut in Vishal Bhardwaj's Maqbool (2003), though he remained relatively unnoticed. For years, he was typecast in minor roles, often as a servant or peon, as filmmakers believed he wasn’t 'leading role material'. However, his persistence paid off in 2006 when Bhardwaj cast him as Rajju Tiwary in Omkara. The role transformed his career, earning him respect in the industry.

Advertisement

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Deepak had shared how Omkara changed his life and said, "A lot of people didn’t talk with respect then. The casting people and coordinators would address me as 'yeh patla sa actor hai' (he is just a thin actor). But my performance in Omkara silenced them all and they began treating me with dignity."

Over the next decade, Deepak earned widespread acclaim in movies like Delhi-6, Gulaal, Shaurya, and most notably as Pappi in Tanu Weds Manu, also starring R Madhavan, and its sequel.

His work in these films brought him mainstream recognition, with audiences loving his comedic flair. His roles in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo with Salman Khan, Hindi Medium with Irrfan Khan, and Ajay Devgn's Bholaa further solidified his versatility.

His wife, filmmaker Lara Bhalla, shares his passion for cinema. Reportedly, they met on the set of Omkara, fell in love, and married in 2009. Today, with two children, Siddharth and Leela, they continue their journey in the film world together.

Advertisement

Recently, he starred in Sector 36 with Vikrant Massey, a crime thriller based on the Nithari killings. Streaming on Netflix, the film showcases his ability to carry intense, complex roles, solidifying his reputation as an actor who has broken barriers to earn a place among Bollywood’s finest.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who got 'intimidating' acting advice from Shah Rukh Khan, had ‘very bad experience’ on his debut film led by Hrithik Roshan; faced huge setback post a big success