Meet actor who competed with Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta for beauty pageant, worked with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and is now ready for re-release of her iconic debut film

There have been several talented divas who represented the nation in beauty pageants. Following this, they carved their niche as an actress in the Hindi film industry. One such actress we’re talking about had won Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She then had a blockbuster debut, paving the path to her successful career.

Not to keep you guessing, we’re talking about none other than Dia Mirza. She started off her career while she was in college as a marketing executive for a media firm. She simultaneously appeared in several print and TV commercials for leading brands.

The actress was the second runner-up at the Miss India pageant in 2000 and then went on to win the Miss Asia Pacific title the same year. Notably, it was the same year when Lara Dutta won the Miss Universe title and Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title.

A year later, she made her Bollywood debut in 2001 with Gautham Menon’s directorial Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein alongside R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan. Luckily, her debut film was her claim to fame that continues to be fans’ favorite to date. After that, she was seen in numerous movies like Deewanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Payenge, Dum, Parineeta, Lage Raho Munnabhai, and Sanju, among others.

In addition to this, she has also made her digital debut in 2019 with Zee5 release, Kaafir. Apart from being a successful actress, she produced movies like Love Breakups Zindagi, Bobby Jasoos, and a web series titled Mind the Malhotras.

On her personal front, she got married to Sahil Sangha in 2014. However, five years later, she announced her separation from him in 2019. A couple of years later, she then got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child in July of the same year, a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Since he was a pre-mature baby, he had to be kept in the NICU for 2.5 months. Mirza also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi, from Vaibhav Rekhi's first marriage.

Riding high on the professional front, the actress continues to charm the audience with her significant presence. She will be next seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack alongside Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa and more. Interestingly, 24 years after, Dia’s debut film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein is re-releasing in the theaters on August 30.

The actress is also quite active in several philanthropic activities.

