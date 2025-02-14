Meet actor who started as model, debuted with Deepika Padukone and is playing CRUCIAL role in Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava

Many Bollywood stars began their journey in the entertainment industry through modeling before making it big on the silver screen, and one such actress is the stunning Diana Penty. Starting her career as a model, she gained recognition for working with top designers and global brands.

Her transition to acting was seamless, with her debut in the 2012 film Cocktail alongside Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone, which earned her widespread appreciation. Since then, she has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood with her talent and elegance.

Diana Penty, born on November 2, 1985, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, is an Indian actress and model. She was born to a Parsi father and a Konkani Christian mother. Diana attended St. Agnes High School in Mumbai and later graduated with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media from St. Xavier's College.

She began her modeling career in 2005, working with Elite Models India. Diana made her runway debut at the Indo-Italian Festival for Italian designers Nicola Trussardi and Gianfranco Ferré. Over the years, she modeled for prominent Indian designers and became the face of international brands like Maybelline, Garnier, and Forever 21.

Diana transitioned to acting with her debut in the romantic comedy Cocktail (2012), earning a Award nomination for Best Female Debut. She gained further recognition with roles in films like Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran (2018). Beyond acting, Diana is a prominent celebrity endorser for various brands and products.

Diana has also made her mark in web series, starring in Bloody Daddy (2023) alongside Shahid Kapoor. Currently, she is seen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, and Divya Khosla among others.

Chhaava is a historical drama that tells the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the great Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sambhaji Maharaj was a fearless warrior and a visionary leader who carried forward his father’s legacy while facing immense challenges.

The film chronicles his struggles against the Mughal Empire, his conflicts with Aurangzeb, and his relentless fight to protect the Maratha kingdom.