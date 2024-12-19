Meet actor who quit acting after consecutive setbacks despite being top producer's son, had secret marriage with childhood sweetheart and is now a leading business tycoon

Coming from a film family and venturing into Bollywood might look like an easy cakewalk. However, as opposed to popular belief, we’re talking about the journey of an actor who, despite coming from an influential background, had a brief career in acting. Following setbacks on the professional front with a short-acting career, he took over his family business and is now among the leading business tycoons.

We’re talking about none other than Girish Kumar, the son of producer Kumar S Taurani and the nephew of Ramesh Taurani. He debuted in the Hindi film industry with Prabhu Deva’s Ramaiya Vastavaiya alongside Shruti Haasan in 2013. More than the film, the musical album of the film resonated with the movie lovers.

This was followed by his appearance in 2016’s Loveshhuda and a short film in 2018 called Collateral Damage. However, none of these films could contribute much to his acting career.

After Girish faced a setback in his acting career, he rose and flourished by joining his family’s major film production, distribution, and music company, Tips Industries. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) at the company, which, as per News 18, is valued at Rs 4,700 crore.

With the significant shift from acting to a behind-the-scenes role, Girish is now dedicated to distributing high-profile films that include the names Ponniyin Selvan series and Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Merry Christmas, among others.

Speaking of his personal life, Girish got married to his girlfriend Krsna in a secret ceremony in 2016. While speaking with Mumbai Mirror back in 2017, Kumar revealed that the two were childhood friends and schoolmates.

"We started dating in our teens and, in 2007, realized this was serious and for keeps. Krsna was a little apprehensive, but she understood my need to safeguard my film's interests. But now I want to share her with the world and declare my love for her officially," he was quoted as saying. The couple has a daughter whom they named, Aaria Taurani.

Describing himself as an "actor, foodie, techie, music lover, caffeine addict" on Instagram, Girish likes to keep a low-key profile. He has over 89k followers and selective social media posts for his fans and followers.

