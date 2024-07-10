Meet actor who comes from a musician family, worked with Ajay Devgn, Farhan Akhtar, Irrfan Khan but ended up becoming an aerial artist

The Bollywood industry is known for its glamour and fame, but not everyone finds lasting success. Despite promising debuts, many struggle to sustain their careers amid fierce competition and audience expectations. Talent alone doesn't guarantee longevity; it takes resilience, adaptability, and luck to navigate the complexities of Bollywood and achieve enduring stardom.

Today, we're discussing actress Isha Sharvani, known for her roles in both Hindi and South Indian films. While she made an average debut in Bollywood, she struggled to meet audience expectations, resulting in a downturn in her career.

Isha was born in Gujarat to renowned dancer Daksha Sheth and Australian musician Dev Issaro. She grew up in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Vrindavan, Bangalore, and eventually Trivandrum.

From the age of thirteen, Isha immersed herself in dance, learning Kalaripayattu, Kathak, and Chhau from her mother. She performed in 22 countries over seven years.

Isha Sharvani's big break though on the silver screen

Isha Sharvani is a multifaceted actress and dancer known for her work in both Hindi and South Indian cinema. She made a memorable debut in Bollywood with the 2005 film Kisna: The Warrior Poet, directed by Subhash Ghai.

In this film, she starred alongside Vivek Oberoi and showcased her exceptional dance skills, which were highly praised. Despite the strong debut, Sharvani's career in Bollywood didn't quite take off as expected.

Following her debut, Isha appeared in several notable films. She played a significant role in the critically acclaimed movie Luck By Chance (2009), directed by Zoya Akhtar, where she shared the screen with Farhan Akhtar and Konkona Sen Sharma. Her performance was appreciated, although the film itself did not achieve commercial success.

She gained fame and prominence for her titular role in Emraan Hashmi's Good Boy Bad Boy. Additionally, she worked with Ajay Devgn in the 2008 romantic film U Me Aur Hum.

Isha Sharvani's presence on the small screen shows

In addition to her film work, Sharvani also competed in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5. However, despite reaching the top 3, she had to withdraw from the show due to a leg injury.

About Isha Sharvani's personal life and what she does now

Isha Sharvani currently resides in Perth, Australia, with her son Luca. She appeared in a few selected films before retiring from acting. Her current occupation is unclear. According to her Instagram profile, she works as an aerial artist, dance, and yoga instructor.

Isha Sharvani's last appearance on the big screen

The actress, last seen on screen in the 2020 movie Dil Bechara alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, previously made a cameo appearance in late actor Irrfan Khan's Qarib Qarib Single. Both the movies opened to positive responses from fans and critics alike.

