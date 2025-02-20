Meet actor named after a character from parents' film, was asked to become a doctor, faced biggest flops but now is Bollywood’s top actress

In today's Meet the Actor, we are going to share details about the top Bollywood actress and her past; who was named after a film her parents worked on just before her birth. Her mother had dreams of her becoming a doctor, steering clear of the film industry. However, fate had other plans. She started her career with a string of flops, but today, she stands tall as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses. Can you figure out who she is?

If you still haven’t guessed it, it’s none other than Janhvi Kapoor! Her name was inspired by her parents’ film, Judaai, which was released just before her birth. Produced by her father, Boney Kapoor, and starring her mother, the legendary Sridevi, the film featured Urmila Matondkar as Janhvi—a name her parents loved so much that they gave it to their firstborn.

Despite being born into Bollywood royalty, her path wasn’t always destined for the silver screen. Janhvi once revealed in an interview with Indian Express that her mother, Sridevi, initially had different aspirations for her. Instead of following in her footsteps, Sridevi hoped she would become a doctor. She said, "When I was a kid, she really wanted me to become a doctor. I don’t know why, and I was like, 'I am sorry mom, but I don’t have the intellect to become a doctor'."

Advertisement

However, it was her father, Boney Kapoor, who eventually helped Sridevi come to terms with Janhvi’s Bollywood dreams, paving the way for her journey into the film industry. She later trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in California before making her acting debut.

Her journey began with Dhadak in 2018, a romantic drama that performed well at the box office. However, she faced setbacks with several underwhelming releases. Still, she persevered, gradually building her career with films like Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, where she portrayed a real-life aviator, and Roohi, where she took on dual roles in a horror-comedy.

Janhvi is also known for her adventurous spirit. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s talk show, she admitted sneaking off on a secret trip to Las Vegas while telling her father she was just going to a movie. Meanwhile, in a Vogue interview, she shared her vision for her wedding—an intimate ceremony at Tirupati, where she would wear a Kanjeevaram sari and serve a traditional South Indian feast.

Advertisement

2024 has been a defining year for her, with three major releases: Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the political thriller Ulajh, and her Telugu cinema debut in Devara: Part 1 alongside N. T. Rama Rao Jr. The latter became her highest-grossing film, surpassing Rs 5 billion worldwide. Looking ahead, she has an exciting lineup, including Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Param Sundari opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

From a star kid with an uncertain start to a rising force in Bollywood, Janhvi Kapoor continues to make her mark.