Meet Actor whose father wanted him to join Army, but he went on to work with Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan and is now one of a versatile star

Starting his career in theater, this actor transitioned into television, where he gained recognition for his compelling performances. He initially took on supporting roles before establishing himself in the film industry. Over the years, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in cinema, showcasing his versatility and talent.

Today, we take a look at Kumud Mishra's journey from stage to screen, highlighting his dedication and ability to adapt, which have made him a respected and influential figure in the entertainment world.

Mishra is currently one of the finest and most versatile actors on the city’s stage, appearing in plays like Shakkar Ke Paanch Daane, Peele Scooterwala Aadmi, Cotton 56 Polyester 84, Bali Aur Shambhu, Turel, Ilhaam, Aisa Kehte Hain, Flirt in your Dreams, The Owl and the Pussycat, and Dhumrapaan. Kumud studied at the National School of Drama and did theatre in Bhopal before moving to Mumbai to work in television. However, his association with writer-director Manav Kaul resulted in a rich haul of theatrical work.

In an old interview, He mentioned that his father was an army man and that he attended a military school in Belgaum. The school had a vibrant theater scene, with competitions among different 'houses' and performances during the annual day. This environment, he noted, was conducive to nurturing talent. When he was about to leave school, he was asked if he wanted to join the army, to which he responded that he preferred to pursue theater. Reflecting on it now, he sometimes thinks his parents might have been more pleased if he had chosen the army.

He also shared that, while in Bhopal, he participated in numerous plays with various directors, even breaking the convention of being affiliated with just one theater group by working with many different ones.

Kumud initially made his mark on Indian television. His nuanced performances in shows like Swabhimaan and Hum Paanch showcased his versatility and ability to connect with audiences. However, his transition to the silver screen truly catapulted him to stardom.

He made his debut in 1996 with Sardari Begum, but Mishra's breakthrough came with his portrayal of the enigmatic Ustad Farhan in the critically acclaimed film Rockstar, starring Ranbir Kapoor. His performance garnered widespread praise and cemented his reputation as a reliable and powerful actor.

Following the success of Rockstar, Mishra continued to deliver memorable performances in a variety of roles, including Airlift, Badlapur, Sultan, and Rustom. He shared the screen with Salman Khan in the action-packed Tiger Zinda Hai and Tiger 3. Mishra's ability to seamlessly transition between genres and characters has made him a sought-after actor in Bollywood, earning him the respect of both critics and audiences alike.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor said, "The most important thing is that I am working as an actor. Success and failure are part of the process. Sometimes you get exciting projects, and sometimes not so exciting, but while working, you keep practicing as an actor and earn your livelihood. There are so many actors waiting for their chance. Every actor wants to do better and take on more substantial roles, but that's not in my control. It's up to the director and producer to decide if they want to take that risk on me."

Kumud was last seen in Vedaa alongside John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

