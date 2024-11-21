Meet actor who worked with Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan; created waves by going topless, kissed famous star but got entangled in controversies so badly that…

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs and sexual abuse.

Of the myriad of Bollywood actors, only a handful of them succeed in making their mark in the long run. One such actor who worked with the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshay Kumar witnessed a professional downfall after her name was linked to a drug trafficking case.

We’re talking about none other than Mamta Kulkarni, who made her acting debut in Bollywood with the 1992-released film, Tiranga. Belonging to a middle-class Marathi Brahmin family, the actress became a notable face after her successful stint in movies like path-breaking films like Aashiq Awara, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Karan Arjun, Sabse Bada Khiladi among others.

Apart from being a notable face, Mamta remained controversy’s favorite child. From lip-locking Akshay Kumar in Sabse Bada Khiladi to going topless for a magazine cover; Kulkarni hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons. Adding fuel to the fire was her alleged link-up rumors with Chhota Rajan, who was a henchman of notorious underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. She was later linked to underworld drug kingpin Vicky Goswami.

While most people try to distance themselves from the dark realm of the underworld, Mamta was reported to have gotten married to Vicky while he was jailed for illicit drug trafficking in 1997 and was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment. He was later released in November 2023.

Meanwhile, after his release in 2016, Goswami spoke to India Today TV and declined allegations of not only being a drug lord but also having never married the actress. "Mamta Kulkarni is only a well-wisher. She stood with me in difficult times, but she is not my wife, I never married her," he had said.

At the time when Mamta’s career was going downhill with no film offers, it is said that she was signed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi for Sunny Deol-starrer Ghatak which was followed by a lead role in China Gate. However, once the film started, she was abruptly ousted from the film.

Reflecting on her ouster, there are several theories that swirl in the tinsel town. While Mamta had accused filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi of asking her for s*xual favors on the sets of China Gate, she refused to do so, following which she alleged that her role was cut down. However, Santoshi denied all rumors.

On the other hand, some of the industry murmurs also suggested that the director had apparently grown jealous of his leading lady’s closeness to the action director Tinu Verma. Well, after her fallout with Santoshi, Mamta lost out on many roles in Bollywood, and her career died down soon after.

In addition to this, her name cropped in a drug case back on April 12, 2016, after two white cars were stopped by the Thane police and was found to be carrying 2-3 kgs of Ephedrine (powder), a controlled substance under the NDPS Act. During the investigation, 10 people were arrested while 7 were shown as wanted, including Mamta Kulkarni.

Meanwhile, the actress continued to deny the allegations and in 2016, she mentioned that her perspective on life had changed, and she was willing to let the police take away her possessions. She referred to herself as a Yogini and stated that the police could take anything from her.

It was earlier this year, Bombay HC canceled the case against the actress. She is reported to have settled in Kenya’s Mombasa.

