Meet actor who started as Gujarati theater artist, is part of 2 National Award winning-films and is now ruling OTT

In today’s Meet the Actor, we’re looking at the journey of a performer who has charmed fans with his impeccable performance in several acclaimed projects. He started off his career in Gujarati cinema and simultaneously worked in Hindi films. Nonetheless, it was his stint on digital media that brought him significant acclaim.

Have you guessed him yet? We are talking about none other than Pratik Gandhi, the actor who rose to fame with his performance in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

Starting his career as a Gujarati theater artiste and pursuing acting for nearly 16 years - including his appearance in Gujarati films- Pratik carved a niche for himself after films Bey Yaar and Wrong Side Raju were honored with the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Gujarati in 2016.

In addition to this, he was seen in supporting roles in movies like 68 Pages, Mitron, and Love Yatri before his lead role in the 2020 web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story.

It was followed by his appearance in shows like Modern Love: Mumbai and Scoop. In addition to this, he is also known for his appearance in movies like Madgaon Express, Do Aur Do Pyaar, Agni, and Dedh Bigha Zameen among others.

Pratik Gandhi has been happily married to Bhamini Oza who is also an actress by profession. They got married in 2009 and are proud parents to a daughter, Miraya. The couple has also shared screen space in the 2021-released film, Bhavai.

Oza is known for her roles in movies like Ziddi Dil Maane Na, Aum Mangalam Singlem (2022), and Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery (2023).

On the work front, Gandhi is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming comedy film, Dhoom Dhaam alongside Yami Gautam. Directed by Rishabh Seth, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. It is poised to release on Netflix on the occasion of Valentine's Day, i.e. February 14, 2025.

In addition to this, he also has Mahatma Phule's biopic, Phule directed by Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. It also features Patralekhaa as Savitribai Phule. The film will be released on April 11, 2025.