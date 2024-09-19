Meet actor who started his career as a copywriter, worked with Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and is also the President of Indian Rugby Football Union

Can you imagine somebody being talented enough to juggle between sports and acting like a boss? Guess exceptions are there as we talk about an exceptional talent who worked with the likes of Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Nevertheless, his prowess in sports ensured him position of a President of Indian Rugby Football Union.

We’re talking about none other than Rahul Bose. His first stint with acting was at the age of six when he played the lead character in a school play, Tom, the Piper's Son.

Additionally, he also had a keen interest in sports. His mother introduced him to boxing and rugby union. He also played cricket and was coached by former India cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Later on he started working as a copywriter and was later promoted to advertising creative director.

Bose left the job to become a full-time actor after the release of his first film, English, August in 1994. The film brought him immense recognition. The successful debut was then later followed by movies like Split Wide Open, Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Jhankaar Beats, Chameli, the National-Award-winning 15 Park Avenue, Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Maan Gaye Mughal-e-Azam, Chain Kulii Ki Main Kulii, Dil Dhadanke Do, Bulbbul and many more.

In addition to this, he also worked in popular web-series like Bombay Begums, Taj, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love among others. Most recently, he was seen in Zee 5’s Berlin.

Apart from acting, he has forayed into writing and direction for movies like Everybody Says I'm Fine!, The Whisperers and Poorna: Courage Has No Limit.

Despite carving a niche for himself, the actor in a recent conversation with the Indian Express reasoned why he won’t be offered a lead role. He said, “I realised that if I wanted to play leads, I would have to go for small-budget films. Filmmakers of big-budget projects would cast the stars, why would they take me? That’s been a big deciding factor; from 1993 till 2012-13, I only played lead roles.”

Nevertheless, the actor has no qualms or bitter feelings about it. According to him, he is filled with gratitude after spending 30 years in the industry “with this kind of face.” “I am not some wonderful physical specimen of humanity,” he further added.

