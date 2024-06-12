Meet actor who became overnight sensation with debut film but his life turned upside down after suffering brain stroke

This actor made his big Bollywood debut in 1990 under the direction of Mahesh Bhatt, starring alongside actress Anu Aggarwal. The movie is still considered a cult classic romantic film, beloved for its plot, songs, and storyline, and a true Aashiq!

Today, we will explore the journey of Rahul Roy, who began his career with Mahesh Bhatt's Aashiqui and later won the hearts of cinema lovers with his versatile acting. In the year 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke and his life turned upside down forever.

Rahul Roy's big Bollywood debut that made him overnight sensation

Rahul Roy, who rose to fame with his debut movie Aashiqui alongside Anu Aggarwal, captured the hearts of fans and established his name in the world of cinema. The actor went on to star in several other movies and shows, including Megha, Haste Khelte, Majhdhaar, and Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayee, among others.

Notably, the actor also emerged as the winner of the first season of TV's most controversial show, Bigg Boss.

Everything was going well for Rahul, as he was enjoying the success of his films and shows. However, destiny had some other plans, and soon he began to experience a decline in his career along with severe health problems.

When Salman Khan paid Rahul Roy's pending hospital bill during a brain stroke

The actor suffered a brain stroke in the year 2020 while filming for a movie titled LAC. Later, the actor in an interview with Bollywood Hungama revealed that Salman Khan paid his pending hospital bills. He said, "Sab kehte hai Salman ye hai, woh hai... mere liye woh bohat acche hain (People say Salman is this and that... but for me he is a gem of a person)."

Rahul Roy was joined by his soul sister, Hari Maa Priyanka, during the interview. They were both moved by Salman Khan's kind gesture and noted that Salman chose not to publicize the incident.

Rahul Roy's sister's reaction to Salman Khan's gesture

Rahul was promptly taken to Wockhardt Hospital, where he underwent brain and heart surgeries. Subsequently, he was admitted to the ICU at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai.

During the interview, Rahul Roy's sister Hari Maa Priyanka brought up the topic, expressing gratitude to Salman Khan for clearing the pending medical bills in February. Priyanka mentioned that Salman Khan had called Rahul and asked if he could assist in any way, and ultimately, he helped clear the bill.

In the interview, Priyanka also mentioned that the most beautiful thing was that Salman Khan did not discuss his gesture with the media. She added that Salman's actions made her feel he is a true star, saying it showed he genuinely cares for people. Priyanka explained that someone stepping forward to help without being asked, especially from a large crowd, is what truly defines a star—not just their on-camera persona. She emphasized that Salman’s actions touched her heart and that he is a gem of a person.

