Meet actor who worked in over 250 Bollywood films, was popular villain in 90s, is Zeenat Aman's first cousin and favorite co-star of Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

The Indian film industry is one of the oldest entertainment industries. Hence, there have been scores of actors and artists who have been associated with it for a major part of their lives. One among them is veteran star Raza Murad who began his career in the 1972 film Ek Nazar. Since the 1980s, he has primarily appeared in supporting roles and is also a popular villain of the 90s.

Raza Murad is a famous Bollywood actor who has been part of several superhit movies and played key characters in them. Over the past decades, he has worked in nearly 250 Bollywood films along with several other movies in multiple languages. He is reportedly the first cousin of actress Zeenat Aman. Evidently, he is strongly associated with the Indian film industry.

The actor learned about acting and filmmaking when he received a diploma in film acting from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune. After completing the course in 1971, he stepped into the acting realm in 1972. Since then, he has been offered several roles that have added value to the movie. One of his memorable roles as a character actor was in the 1973 film Namak Haraam with Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna.

Taking to his Instagram post, the Jodhaa Akbar actor stated that Raj Kapoor rediscovered his as a villain in the 1982 film, Prem Rog in which he played the character of ruthless Thakur Veerendra Pratap Singh. Then came movies like Henna and Ram Teri Ganga Maili along with Khud-daar, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Pyar Ka Mandir, Aankhen, Mohra, and Gupt.

Advertisement

He also shared the screen with actors like Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Dharmendra, and many others. But seems like he is the favorite co-star of actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. This is because he has been part of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, all of which hold a special place in the heart and the career of the celebrity couple. Today, on November 23, Raza Murad also celebrates his 74th birthday.

Pinkvilla wishes the ace senior actor a very Happy Birthday!

ALSO READ: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 Twitter Review: Netizens can’t get over Tahir Raj Bhasin, Gurmeet Choudhary and Brijendra Kala’s performance