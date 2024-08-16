Meet actor who worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar; left Bollywood but ended up grabbing eyeballs for plastic surgery rumors

Looking back in time, we realize how several actors have contributed to making our favorite films memorable. One such actress was the one who worked with the likes of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, and more. Despite being on top of her career once, she finally decided to bid adieu to the industry.

One such actress we are talking about is none other than Rimi Sen. A popular name in the 2000s, she is much known and celebrated for her roles in Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali films.

Born as Subhamitra Sen, Rimi started modeling in her late teens. She then made her debut in the year 1996 as a child actress in Bengali film, Damu, followed by her lead debut in 2002 with the Telugu film, Nee Thodu Kavali. A year later, she then stepped into Bollywood with the comedy film, Hungama (2003).

The first successful Bollywood film paved her path to then feature in movies like Baghban (2003), Dhoom (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Kyon Ki (2005), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), and Golmaal: Fun Unlimited (2006), Johnny Gaddaar (2007) and many more. These films were enough to make her a popular face of the industry.

She was last seen in 2011 Shagird, and her last production film was Budhia Singh - Born to Run which was honored under the Best Children's Film category in the 63rd National Awards. In addition to this, she also ventured into television and participated in Bigg Boss in 2015. She also entered as a wild card entry in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa in 2016.

Ever since then, she has distanced herself from films and has also been away from the spotlight for the past 13 years.

In an interview with Hindustan Times earlier this year, reflecting on her decision, the actress said, "Main comedy films kar kar ke thak gayi thi (I was tired of doing comedy roles), there used to be not much of a role for me there. Mera sirf furniture role hota tha (I only had furniture roles). I had a good role in only a few, like Hungama and Johnny Gaddaar. The latter didn't work, and that's the kind of work I wanted to do."

Despite working with A-listers of Bollywood, the actress admitted to not being in touch with people in the industry. She stated that she couldn’t ask anyone for help. She went on to reveal that one has to beg to seek help, further highlighting why would one help without their own benefit.

Speaking of her social media presence, Rimi enjoys a mammoth fandom, with over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Most recently, Rimi Sen was in the news for her alleged plastic surgery. It all started when the actress’ before and after pictures went viral on the internet, and many speculated that Rimi had gone under the knife. However, the actor laughed off the speculation and clarified that she only gets "fillers, Botox, and PRP treatment" done.

Speaking to the above-mentioned portal, the actress expressed her belief stating if people were presuming so and if it was in a good way then it was good for her.

Further clarifying getting fillers and botox done, the 42-year-old actor also shared her two cents on cosmetic procedures, revealing that she's open to considering a facelift in the future. She mentioned that there are many talented doctors outside of India who specialize in facelifts and that she might think about undergoing the procedure once she turns 50.

